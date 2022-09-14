Clarion County Property Reassessment Update: Structure Measurements Underway

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners focused Tuesday morning’s work session on their first biweekly project update on a county-wide property reassessment.

Clarion County contracted with Vision Governmental Solutions for $1.7 million.

Project Manager Sarah Garner, who has directed seven assessments and has been doing reassessment work for 16 years, explained the process. Vision has also established a webpage at https://www.vgsi.com/clarion-county-reassessment/ that outlines the process.

Garner and Vision use local workers and have hired 14 data collectors and an office administrator. Data collections started in July 2022 and will last till September 2023. Data collection so far has taken place in Clarion Township and Clarion Borough, while Vision continues to build and train new staff.

Data collectors measure the size of the existing buildings but do not enter the structures. Residential and commercial properties are surveyed at different times. There are a total of 18,808 residential improved parcels and 2202 commercial/industrial/exempt improved parcels. All data collectors are properly identified and wear green vests. Police are aware of their lists.

Garner said approximately 5.11 percent of the residential properties have been measured select revisits are expected to continue in the Clarion Borough.

Vision is still in its original timeline for completion, according to Garner.

“The idea would be is that the work that we’re doing would take effect as of January 1, 2024,” said Garner. “Those values will go out, and owners will receive preliminary notices and then an official change of assessment notices by July 1, 2024. That gives everybody time to review and do appeals and make corrections with the tax base going into effect on January 1, 2025.

“I would just want to emphasize for people that the common misconception is that their property and everybody’s property value is going to go up. That is true because we’re dealing with the 1975 values. Not everybody’s taxes are going to be going up. It is an equalization to increase fairness in equity. For every dollar someone’s goes up, someone else in the county is going down by a dollar as well.”

Garner explained that there will be people whose taxes go down as a result of this process and whether or not which side they fall on is relative to whether that particular property is under or over compared to the others in that community at the current moment.

“The idea is that first, the millage must be equalized so that the same amount of revenue is collected in the year following assessment, as it was in the prior year. If your entire tax base and the county goes up 10 times, the millage will have to drop to one-tenth of what it is right now, whatever percentage of the entire tax base goes up. That’s how it’s equalized to produce the same amount of revenue.”

Commissioner Ted Tharan said he thought an assessment should’ve been done 40 years ago and has just been kicked down the road.

Garner said 20 years might be the average in Pennsylvania, but the International Assessor Association, recommends four to six years and maybe as many as eight years.

“Some states require regular assessments through legislation. There are only six states in the nation that do not have a trigger to mandate reassessment and Pennsylvania is one of them.”

The following steps are included in the reassessment process:

1. Properties will be visited to obtain accurate property descriptions and photograph structures. The collected data will be computerized and quality-checked.

2. Real estate market studies will be conducted to develop formulas for estimating the Fair Market Value for each property, as of January 1, 2024.

3. Final estimates of value will be determined after consideration of all appropriate approaches to value.

4. Property owners will receive a preliminary notice of their new assessed values.

5. Informal reviews can be scheduled to give property owners a chance to ask questions, verify information, and present facts about the property that might affect the value.

6. Property owners will receive a change of assessment notice indicating their new assessed value. The notice will also project Clean and Green values for properties of 10 or more acres in size.

7. If owners dispute the new value, they may appeal to the Board of Assessment Appeals and present their evidence of Fair Market Value.

8. An owner may appeal the decision of the Board of Assessment Appeals to the Court of Common Pleas

