Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mango Chicken Thighs

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 1 pound)

1/2 teaspoon salt



1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon olive oil3 garlic cloves, minced1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root1 can (13.66 ounces) of coconut milk1 medium mango, peeled and chopped4 green onions, sliced1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil, divided1/4 cup miso paste2 teaspoons Sriracha chili sauce2 cups cooked jasmine rice2 medium limes, quartered

Directions

-Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown chicken on both sides. Add garlic and ginger; cook 1 minute longer.

-Stir in coconut milk, mango, green onions, ¼ cup basil, miso paste, and chili sauce. Cook and stir until the sauce is slightly reduced and a thermometer inserted in the chicken reads 170°, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup basil. Serve with rice and limes.

