Clarion-Limestone Soccer Defeats DuBois Central Catholic, 10-0

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone Lions boys soccer team traveled to DuBois and defeated the Dubois Central Catholic Cardinals 10-0 on Tuesday evening.

(Pictured above: Bailee Verdill. Photo by Kristen Geiger.)

The Lions increased their record to 5-1 on the season, showcasing a potent, yet predominantly young offense.

Season scoring leader Bailee Verdill tied a season-high 5 goals, with Verdill chalking up 3 more games of 4 goals each.

Senior goalkeeper Tyler Bingham made a stunning save in net rejecting a penalty kick wide left with a hand save.

Bingham recorded his third season shutout behind his protective four defenders and active midfield.

The Lions travel to Brookville on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.