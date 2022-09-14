 

HS Boys Finals - Marcella vs Atillano

Clarion-Limestone Soccer Defeats DuBois Central Catholic, 10-0

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

Bailee Verdill (1)DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone Lions boys soccer team traveled to DuBois and defeated the Dubois Central Catholic Cardinals 10-0 on Tuesday evening.

(Pictured above: Bailee Verdill. Photo by Kristen Geiger.)

The Lions increased their record to 5-1 on the season, showcasing a potent, yet predominantly young offense.

Season scoring leader Bailee Verdill tied a season-high 5 goals, with Verdill chalking up 3 more games of 4 goals each.

Senior goalkeeper Tyler Bingham made a stunning save in net rejecting a penalty kick wide left with a hand save.

Bingham recorded his third season shutout behind his protective four defenders and active midfield.

The Lions travel to Brookville on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.


