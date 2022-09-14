Clarion Rotary Welcomes Clarion Mayor, Focuses on Main Street

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson brings experience with customer relations, a businessperson as an owner of the former house on Wood Street, and a degree from Clarion University in Technical Theater to the job she has held since the start of the year.

(Pictured above: Rotarians Matt Lerch, Clarion Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson, and Steven Davis.)

In a talk to Clarion Rotary this week, Vinson admitted she was still getting used to the position but outlined some of the things she would like to see in town.

Returning to Clarion in 2004 with her husband and two daughters, she was hoping to see a Welcome Wagon come to her house. There was none but years later she helped found the Welcome Home Team that welcomes new residents to the Clarion community. Billing Clarion as everyone’s hometown, Vinson also works with Destination Downtown.

Welcome Home also invites any business or individual to participate by donating a marketing or gift item from your business or becoming a financial sponsor. The group can be reached at [email protected]

Vinson is pleased with the continued growth of flowers on Main Street and maintained by the Alley Cats. Clarion was also successful in utilizing $60,000.00 in CDBG grant money to continue beautifying Main Street.

She would also like to see more people planting trees to beautify the area. While the borough can’t require people to plant trees, Vinson feels that they are attractive and provide shade.

The mayor is also an advocate for the preservation and restoration of historic buildings in the borough, including the renovation of a Wood Street fraternity house with her parents into a combined antique and used bookstore, the Fulmer House.

