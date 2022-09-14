Featured Local Job: Welders and General Laborers

Swartfager Welding Inc., is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions available include Welders and General Laborers.

Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures.

The benefits package includes a competitive hourly rate of pay, holiday and vacation pay, paid time off, medical & vision insurance, and a 401K plan.

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply in person at Swartfager Welding Inc., 199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232. Monday – Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm.

