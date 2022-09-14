Gov. Wolf: $246 Million Awarded to Support Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that Pennsylvania has awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to local economic development partners.

The funding has been initiated to make direct equity investments and loans to small businesses to spur success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth.

“The dollars awarded today will help businesses that are small, socially and economically disadvantaged, and those in the innovation and technology sector grow and thrive,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding aligns perfectly with my continued commitment to support businesses in Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is responsible for distributing the funds to eligible economic development partners who will administer the funding to qualifying businesses.

Funding was distributed equitably across the commonwealth, taking population data and the organizations serving each county into consideration to ensure that eligible businesses – in all 67 counties across Pennsylvania – will have access to either loans or equity investments.

The Direct Venture Investment program provides funding to economic development organizations in the commonwealth to provide seed and later-stage capital for existing and emerging companies involved in the development and commercialization of technologically advanced products and processes. Nearly $123 million in Direct Venture Investment funding has been awarded to the following:

– Ben Franklin Technology Partners Central & Northern Pennsylvania – $19,678,479

– Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania – $19,678,479

– Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania – $19,678,479

– Innovation Works, Inc. – $19,678,479

– BioAdvance (Biotechnology Greenhouse Corporation of Southeastern Pennsylvania) – $14,758,859

– LifeX Greenhouses, Inc. – $14,758,859

– Life Sciences Greenhouse of Central Pennsylvania – $14,758,859

The Revolving Loan Fund program provides funding to economic development organizations to create or recapitalize revolving loan funds to support financing for Pennsylvania small businesses. More than $123.8 million in Revolving Loan Funds has been awarded to the following:

– Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation – $4,000,000

– Chester County Economic Development Council – $20,000,000

– Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation (Clearly Ahead Development) – $1,122,500

– Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation – $211,650

– Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland – $3,500,000

– EDC Finance Corporation – $5,071,000

– Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County – $1,122,500

– Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation – $1,122,500

– Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority – $2,000,000

– Mon Valley Alliance – $750,000

– NYBDC Local Development Corporation (Pursuit) – $10,200,000

– Northeastern Economic Development Company – $5,000,000

– North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission – $2,040,000

– Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission – $1,475,000

– Northwest Commission – $1,020,000

– Pennsylvania CDFI Network – $45,000,000

– Renewable Manufacturing Gateway – $1,020,000

– SEDA – Council of Governments – $6,000,000

– The Progress Fund – $7,140,000

– Women’s Opportunities Resource Center – $1,020,000

– York County Economic Development Corporation – $5,000,000

Capital programs administered by economic development partners are scheduled to be open by October 17, 2022. Small businesses will apply for funding through their economic development organizations.

For more information about SSBCI funding, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development website.

