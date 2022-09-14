Hearing Continued for Man Accused of Area Vehicle Thefts

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 26-year-old man accused of vehicle thefts in the area has been continued.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 26-year-old Thomas Scott Cunningham, of Pittsburgh (also listed as Tionesta), scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, has been continued and will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

Cunningham faces the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2 (three counts)



– Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2 (three counts)– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1 (four counts)– Criminal Attempt – Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

Around 5:48 a.m. on June 9, Clarion-based State Police Troopers were dispatched to a theft from a motor vehicle incident on Manor View Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint filed on August 31.

According to the complaint, upon arrival, troopers spoke to a male victim who related that his son informed him of the doors to his vehicles being left open. Upon checking the doors, the victim noticed that all three of his vehicles were ransacked. He informed troopers that approximately $200.00 to $250.00 worth of gift cards and loose change were stolen. He also stated that his Stihl FS55R Weed Eater and Stihl Gas Leaf Blower were taken, but they were found up the road.

After leaving the scene, it was discovered that a vehicle also on Manor View Road, Paint Township, was ransacked, but the victim related that nothing was taken from the vehicle.

It was noted that multiple thefts from motor vehicles were reported within the same area–two at Ridgewood Road, one on Route 322, and another at Manor View Road. All locations were in Paint Township, Clarion County, according to the complaint.

The following items were stolen from the vehicles:

– Ridgewood Road: Goretex Woodland Camo Jacket, $21.00 in cash, and a black Springfield XD 9mm pistol

– Ridgewood Road: One Ruger LCP 380 Cal.

– Route 322: One Taurus 9mm pistol, blood pressure cuff, black wallet with miscellaneous cards, and a bag with miscellaneous food.

Upon checking the residences for surveillance footage, the footage at the Route 332 residence showed a white individual, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and what appears to be a yellow draw-string bag going through the victim’s vehicle at approximately 5:06 a.m. The individual is shown coming from the direction of the Country Fair gas station, the complaint notes.

Footage was also obtained from a Manor View Road residence that showed the following: a black and white image of an individual carrying a bag walking up to the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. The individual is shown attempting to open the door by using the door handle but was unsuccessful and then walked in the direction of another residence on Manor View Road, the complaint indicates.

Footage was also obtained from the Country Fair gas station that showed the following: around 4:00 a.m., the suspect entered the parking lot, driving a light gold-colored Chevrolet Blazer from Route 66 traveling from the north. The suspect then pulled into a parking spot on the eastern side of Country Fair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with a black hat and boots. The individual is observed walking toward Route 66 in a northern direction. Around 5:25 a.m., the individual is observed walking back to his vehicle in a camo jacket and yellow draw-string bag. The suspect then moved his vehicle to the gas pumps before going inside Country Fair. He then left and traveled north on Route 66, according to the complaint.

Theft in Lucinda area on August 29

On August 29, 2022, PSP Clarion received information regarding a similar incident that occurred in the Lucinda area. A trooper traveled to a residence in Wolfs Corner, Tionesta, Forest County, to speak with the suspect’s father. Using a photograph of the individual from the above-listed incident that was obtained from the Country Fair gas station surveillance footage, the suspect’s father identified the individual as his son, Thomas Cunningham. He also related that the vehicle in the video was the same as a relative’s vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

On August 29, 2022, Thomas Cunningham turned himself in and was transported to the Clarion State Police Station where he was interviewed. During the interview, Cunningham was shown the same photograph that was shown to his father, and he stated that it was him. He also related that he was at the Country Fair during the time and that he paid for a couple’s gas while there, the complaint states.

It was noted in a police report that when troopers were searching for the suspect (Cunningham) and the stolen vehicle in northern Clarion County and surrounding areas, the incident prompted a lockdown at North Clarion School District.

He was arraigned at 9:29 a.m. on August 31 in front of Judge Schill.

Forest County Case Against Cunningham

On or about August 20, 2022, Forest County Sheriff’s Officers were working a security detail at the Indian Festival in Tionesta Borough. Around 9:31 p.m., officers observed a male (later identified as Thomas Cunningham) operating a dirt bike motorcycle in the ball field on River Street. Cunningham was revving the engine and doing a wheelie. The sun was down, and there was a big presence of men, women, and children in the area. A short time later, Cunningham was seen walking on the ball field, and an officer approached him and grabbed him by his left wrist in an attempt to place him under arrest. He resisted, pulled away, and fled on foot.

Around 10:10 p.m., Cunningham appeared again on River Street on the same dirt bike, doing donuts and wheelies. The Forest County Sheriff approached him, giving him commands to get off the bike and on the ground. Cunningham stated “F*** You!” and then fled on the bike.

Around 10:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report from Warren County 9-1-1, that Cunningham had wrecked the dirt bike in a yard on German Hill, and that the operator had fled into the woods, The dirt bike was recovered and found to have been reported stolen.

The defendant, Thomas Cunningham, was later identified from the recovered cell phone and photos taken during the Indian Festival.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Department requested a warrant for his arrest.

It was also noted in the complaint that Cunningham has five outstanding warrants from Allegheny County.

Cunningham was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on September 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller on the following charges:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physi Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Not Wear Proper Headgear On Motorcycle, Summary

– No Eye Protection Device, Summary

His bail was set for $25,000.00 monetary in this case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on September 20 in front of Judge Miller.

