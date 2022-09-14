Mary Jean (Maurer) Rainsberger, 88, of Franklin, who spent the past four years at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, passed away there peacefully Monday, September 12, 2022, having suffered with dementia for some years.

Born May 5, 1934 in Uhrichsville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Mary Catherine and Eugene Vincent Maurer of Uhrichsville.

She graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1952.

Mary Jean (MJ) married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Brud” Rainsberger in August 1956.

They were married for more than 66 years and have three daughters: Maria, Marcia and Marisa. MJ was dedicated to her family and was beloved by them all as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

MJ was a warm and gracious woman who made all who came to her home feel welcome.

Mary Jean loved music and studied piano and clarinet while in school.

She also sang in her school choir and later in church choirs.

Mary Jean is preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Robert, Richard and James, and her great-granddaughter Lydia Rose.

She is survived by her husband, Brud Rainsberger; children: Maria Rainsberger, Marcia (Steve) Crawford, and Marisa (Jim) Bushee of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Brandon Kimball (Tasha) and Katie Kimball; and great-grandson, Keaton Kimball.

She is also survived by her brother, Jack (Diane) Maurer of Dover, Ohio.

The family will hold a private memorial service prior to her interment at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street in Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

