New Bethlehem Moose Lodge Golf Tournament a Success

CLARION, Pa. – The New Bethlehem Moose Lodge’s 9th Annual Golf Tournament was a huge success.

There was a full field of 103 golfers who came out on Saturday, August 27th, at Clarion Oaks Golf Course to support the cause.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will be given as scholarships to Redbank Valley High School seniors.

The GOLD sponsors for the event were Veronesi Auto Sales, Seidle’s of Clarion, and Rimersburg VFW Post 7132.

Veronesi Auto Sales also sponsored the Hole-in-One Insurance for $20,000.00 cash.

Kronospan was a SILVER sponsor for the event.

The following organizations and individuals were hole sponsors:

Bill McGregor, Grinder’s Air Conditioning, Glass Works Auto Glass, Joe’s Pizza, BIG Tiny’s Outdoors, Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center, Carol Clemens, Aaron & Merwin PC, Jeff Merwin, Ken Bowser Realtor, Ruby Financial Group, Tom’s Riverside, S&T Bank, Rimersburg Beverage & Hetricks Farm Supply.

The following are donors for individual prizes, food, and monetary donations:

Clarion Oaks Golf Course, Matt’s Beer Barn, Tech Ready Professionals, The Leader Vindicator, Corinne Shaffer, Hopper Corp, Reinhart Foods, Kisha Mangiantini Independent Norwex Sales Consultant, Debz Twisted Scizzors, Mike McSparrin, Tammy Allenbaugh, Tom’s Riverside, Southside Detailing, Mary Kay by Tiffany Bowser, and C93.

In addition to the above mentioned, the golf tournament would not have been possible without the help of the following people: JR Shumaker & Kalyn Kunselman, Ted & Ashley Wells, Patrick & Michelle Slagle, Cheryl Shreckengost, Steve & Lisa Bowser, Steven Mohney, Karlee Wells, Tammy Allenbaugh, Corinne Shaffer, Donny Mohney & Tracy Stewart, Danielle Drum, Amanda Fulmer, Jake Bowser, Sue Dougherty, Jaime Rex, Heidi Truitt, Terry Kusic, Barb Veronesi, Kenny Bowser, Renny Tosh, Carol Clemens, and Kaylee Wells.

The New Bethlehem Moose Lodge would like to extend a special thanks to all of the golfers and Karen Davis and all the staff at Clarion Oaks.

Next year will mark 10 years, and the tournament will be on August 26th, 2023, at Clarion Oaks.

