 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Autumn Leaf Festival Parade Tickets on Sale

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

ALF paradeCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is pleased to announce tickets for the Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” are on sale now!

The Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves Parade” will step off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, as part of the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.

This great event will showcase marching bands, floats, and community organizations of the grandest kind.

Parade Sponsors are:

-Butler Health System – Clarion Hospital
-Burns & Burns Insurance
-Central Electric Cooperative, Inc.
-Clarion Psychiatric Center
-Colony Homes
-Commodore Homes
-McDonald’s

Reserved parade seats are $9.00 each. Tickets are available for purchase at the Clarion Chamber located at 650 Main Street (aka White Pillars), Monday through Friday.

Payments can be made by cash or check, or credit card. If paying with a credit card, please keep in mind there is an additional 3% handling fee.

For more information, please contact the Clarion Chamber office at 814-226-9161.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.