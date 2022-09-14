Knox Man Accused of Possessing Illegal Firearm, Drugs Waives Hearing

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man accused of possessing an illegal firearm and drugs waived his hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Court documents indicate the following criminal charges against 39-year-old Shayne Patrick McCann, of Knox, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, September 13, at 1:45 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

– Person Not To Possess/Use Firearms – Fugitive, Felony 2



– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $12,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence on Porter Mill Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County, around 10:59 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police arrived at the above location for a warrant service attempt for Shayne McCann.

Police knocked on the door of the residence and observed a barking dog, which led to the belief that someone was home. However, no one would answer the door, the complaint indicates.

Troopers converged on the residence and were discussing their next plan when a trooper located McCann, hiding under a small car near the back of the residence. He was taken into custody after removal from under the small car, the complaint states.

While searching McCann, police discovered a FIE model T18 revolver in his back pants pocket.

According to the complaint, the revolver contained two spent casings as well as live rounds.

McCann was also in possession of a marijuana smoking pipe, a container that had a small amount of marijuana, and “marijuana packaging.”

Charges were filed against McCann in Judge Heeter’s office on Thursday, September 1.

RELATED ARTICLE:

Knox Man Allegedly Punches, Chokes Woman, Then Flees Police on ATV

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.