Vehicle Slams into Telephone Pole off Route 322 in Paint Township

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1CC6B2E6-D028-4D40-B7B8-0C3B89F2C617PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township on Tuesday night. 

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, for a report of a vehicle that collided into a telephone pole along U.S. Route 322, in Paint Township.

The vehicle went down an embankment after striking the telephone pole, the dispatcher said.

No information was available concerning the occupant(s) of the vehicle.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department, and PSP Clarion were dispatched to the scene.

The crash was believed to have led to power outages in the Marianne area, the dispatcher noted; however, according to West Penn and Central Electric websites, there are no current outages in the Paint Township area.

The scene was cleared at 11:20 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

28FC2CAA-0EF3-427C-8385-8A374D03BABB


