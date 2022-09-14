Vickie Fennell McBride, 65, of Kennerdell, passed away peaceful surrounded by her loved ones at her beloved home on the river.

Vickie was born January 29, 1957 in Sharon.

She was the daughter of Ernest Verrill and Annetta Lewis Coates.

Vickie was blessed to also be raised by her step father Richard Coates and step mother Nancy Verrill.

One of Vickie’s accomplishments that she was very proud of was receiving her GED.

She worked towards that goal and passed the test in 1997.

There wasn’t anything Vickie couldn’t do! She was an extremely hard worker no matter the task.

She worked hand and hand with her husband Jody logging and driving truck.

She never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand when she was needed and didn’t shy away from the work.

Vickie will be remembered by all that knew her as a constant source of love and her uncanny ability to make everyone feel important and cared for. She softened the hardest of hearts and showed compassion for her family.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her more joy than words can express.

She looked forward to having them over and spoiling them rotten!

Vickie loved the river and was so happy to have moved down to the “Love Shack” on the river!

Her and her favorite dog Jeffrey loved being outside and enjoying nature.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her husband Jody McBride, her step mother Nancy Verrill, her children Brandy Metheney(Tim), Melissa Fennell (Dave), Heather Fennell, Shane Fennell (Rhonda), Mark McBride and Tabitha Brundage, her beloved grandchildren Bridget and Tyson Metheney, Willem and Hanna Tilton, Emily Brown, Nathan Deal, Payton and Landon Brundage and Wylee McBride and two great grandchildren Zairiah Parke and Briella Fusaro. Vickie’s brothers and sisters; Ernie and Lori Verrill, Roy and Gayle Verrill, Tabby and Scott Lohr, Tracy Verrill, Mona Verrill, Tiffany Cooper (John), Jenny Walko, Mark and Shelia Verrill, David and Keri Pearson, Melanie and Meade Everson and Linda Farley. Vickie’s brother and sister in laws Lonny L. McBride and his wife Nina, Phillip N. McBride and Sally M. Mahood.

Vickie is preceded in death by her father, mother, step father, two infant children Katelynn and Christopher, an infant brother Ralph, her brother Michael Bombardieri and brother-in-law Andy Walko.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 1:00 till 4:00.

Funeral services will take place at 4:00 p.m. with Vickie’s brother-in-law Lonnie McBride officiating the service.

After the service everyone is welcomed back to Jody and Vickie’s house for supper.

Family and friends can share memories and condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

