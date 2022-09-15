The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Friday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday – Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

