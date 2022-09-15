Area Man Accused of Stealing Copper Wire from Tionesta Area Residence

ALLEGHENY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing theft and criminal mischief charges for allegedly stealing copper wire from a Tionesta area residence.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Jacob Arthur Kellogg, of Cooperstown, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on September 8.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Franklin on August 7 received a complaint from a known victim about an individual who had cut and removed copper wire from his property on Tionesta Road, in Allegheny Township, Venango County.

The victim told police he was alerted by a witness, who confronted the individual during the theft. The witness identified the individual as Jacob Kellogg, and the witness also took a picture of his license plate, which is registered to Jacob Kellogg, of Cooperstown, the complaint states.

The witness positively identified Kellogg via his PennDOT photo as the suspect on August 7, the complaint notes.

Upon making contact with Kellogg on August 7, he admitted to taking the wire and stated that he believed the property was abandoned.

Kellogg was still in possession of the cut ground wire for the electric meter, the complaint indicates.

He faces the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Immovable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, October 12, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Fish presiding.

