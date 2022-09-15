Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed-Olive Cod

Put a new twist on cod in this simple high-protein, low-fat entrée!

Ingredients

4 cod fillets (6 ounces each)

1 teaspoon dried oregano



1/4 teaspoon salt1 medium lemon, thinly sliced1 shallot, thinly sliced1/3 cup garlic-stuffed olives, halved2 tablespoons water2 tablespoons olive juice

Directions

-Place fillets in a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with oregano and salt; top with lemon and shallot.

-Scatter olives around fish; add water and olive juice. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; gently cook, covered, for eight to 10 minutes or until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.