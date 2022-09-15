Clarion Rotary Helps Clean Up Clarion Main Street

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. – Seven Rotarians and two Rotarian kids helped clean up Main Street on Saturday, September 10, with Autumn Leaf Festival fast approaching.

(Pictured above: Clarion Rotarians Rick Tote, Tom Spence, Jon and Michael Williams, Matt Lerch, Isaac Lerch, and Tracy Becker. Not pictured were Elmer Hall and Jim Crooks.)

This is the second consecutive year Rotarians saw the need to help Clarion Borough look the best it can when over 250,000 visitors come to Clarion for the festivities during the week of ALF.

Armed with weed trimmers, leaf blowers, shop brooms, dustpans, and trash bags, the Rotarians worked from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They removed anti-skid, weeds, and trash that had accumulated over the year on Main Street.

The task was more daunting this year as the borough street sweeper has been inoperable with a new machine on order.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.