 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Rotary Helps Clean Up Clarion Main Street

Thursday, September 15, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

Rotary Main Street Clean up 9-10-22 (1) (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. – Seven Rotarians and two Rotarian kids helped clean up Main Street on Saturday, September 10, with Autumn Leaf Festival fast approaching.

(Pictured above: Clarion Rotarians Rick Tote, Tom Spence, Jon and Michael Williams, Matt Lerch, Isaac Lerch, and Tracy Becker. Not pictured were Elmer Hall and Jim Crooks.)

This is the second consecutive year Rotarians saw the need to help Clarion Borough look the best it can when over 250,000 visitors come to Clarion for the festivities during the week of ALF.

Armed with weed trimmers, leaf blowers, shop brooms, dustpans, and trash bags, the Rotarians worked from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They removed anti-skid, weeds, and trash that had accumulated over the year on Main Street.

The task was more daunting this year as the borough street sweeper has been inoperable with a new machine on order.

Rotary Main Street Clean up 2 9-10-22 (1)

Rotary Main Street Clean up 3 9-10-22 (1)

Rotary Main Street Clean up 4 9-10-22 (1)

Rotary weed 2 9-10-22 (1) (1)

Rotary weed 1 9-10-22 (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.