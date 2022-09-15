Clarion Soccer: Golden Eagles Come Close but Fall to UPJ at Home, 1-0

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle soccer team fired off a barrage of chances late, but Clarion was unable to net the equalizer in falling 1-0 to Pitt-Johnstown at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Mountain Cats scored the only goal of the night in the 14th minute of action, when Morgan Kost recorded a shot from the tight angle on the left side of the box. She was able to tuck the shot inside the far goal post, giving Pitt-Johnstown a 1-0 advantage they would hold the rest of the way.

Most of the Golden Eagles’ best offensive opportunities came in the second half of action, with Katelyn Shaffer putting a couple of hard shots on goalkeeper Sachi Negri in the 70th and 72nd minutes. Alexis Moyer also had an opportunity in that span, firing a bending shot from 15 yards out that Negri was able to stop to maintain the deficit.

Alayna Wicker returned to action in this game after missing the first six contests of the season and made her presence felt in the final 12 minutes, working with Kylee Cross, Taylor Serrano, and Marisa Colondrillo to try and pot the tying goal. She missed on a long arcing shot that hit the football goal post above the soccer net in the 81st minute, and Colondrillo missed on a shot in the 88th minute.

The biggest moment of that sequence came with 40 seconds remaining in regulation when Haley Neidig fouled Shaffer in the box, giving Wicker a free kick from 20 yards out. Her shot attempt just missed as the Mountain Cats preserved their advantage.

Alex Velez made five saves on six shot attempts by the Mountain Cats, while Negri stopped five shots herself.

