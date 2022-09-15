David Ryan Hepler, 66, of Ringgold, passed away suddenly Monday morning, September 5, 2022.

Born on November 23, 1955, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Charles Allen and Helen Grace (Cathcart) Hepler.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

He was a truck driver for many years for Williamson Trucking Company of Dayton.

He is survived by a daughter, Angie Snyder and her husband, David, and their three children.

He is also survived by three brothers, Gary Hepler, Gale Hepler, and Wray and his wife, Judy, and a special friend, Patty Blose.

There will be no public services.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

