 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

Thursday, September 15, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police ResponseRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Richland Township that left a driver injured. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 1:54 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, on Interstate 80, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2017 GMC Terrain operated by 81-year-old Raymond A. Guthro, of Auburn Hills, MI, was traveling west in the right-hand lane of I-80 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

The vehicle crossed the left lane and struck a guide rail on the left side of the roadway, police say.

Guthro suffered suspected minor injuries; however, he was not transported.

His passenger—74-year-old Judy D. Guthro, of Auburn Hills, MI—was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Guthro was cited with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.