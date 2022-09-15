Driver Injured in One-Vehicle Crash on I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Richland Township that left a driver injured.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 1:54 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, on Interstate 80, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2017 GMC Terrain operated by 81-year-old Raymond A. Guthro, of Auburn Hills, MI, was traveling west in the right-hand lane of I-80 when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

The vehicle crossed the left lane and struck a guide rail on the left side of the roadway, police say.

Guthro suffered suspected minor injuries; however, he was not transported.

His passenger—74-year-old Judy D. Guthro, of Auburn Hills, MI—was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Guthro was cited with a traffic violation.

