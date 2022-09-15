Featured Local Job: Part-Time Special Education Paraeducators

Union School District is seeking, a caring, applicant for a Part-Time Paraeducator located at Sligo Elementary School for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. Union School District values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition. The district is eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Qualifications: Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred), Associate’s degree (preferred), Confidence when working with others, Strong social and communication skills.

Please submit a letter of interest; resume; general application; along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, FBI Fingerprint, CPR, and First Aid clearances to Dr. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or via email at [email protected] Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.