Gloria Spanedda, age 93, of Seminole, Armstrong County, died September 12, 2022, with her family by her side at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.

She was born May 8, 1929, in Seminole, to the late Patsy and Rosa Allori.

Her parents migrated to the United States from Lucca, Italy.

Gloria met and dated Sebastian “Sebby” Spanedda, also of Seminole.

They married on June 7,1952 and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with close family and friends in New Bethlehem.

She was a homemaker while her husband was a welder at Pullman Standard in Butler.

Gloria was a proud member of St. Charles Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed attending weekly Mass with her husband and family friends.

Her interests included family visits, cooking, spending time with others, and vacationing with family.

She loved to cook for anyone at any time, always making sure that others were cared for before herself.

She was especially fond of neighbors Annie and Debbie Bonanno, Jean Magagnotti, Rose and Buckeye Stepulla, and Lois Veronesi any many others who lent constant support to her and Sebby.

She also enjoyed completing crossword puzzles.

Gloria had a keen memory to recall birthdays and other important life events.

In addition to devoting much of her time and heart as a caregiver to family and friends, she immensely enjoyed flowers often sent to her, and always took time to ask about everyone’s well-being.

She also enjoyed making her own special spaghetti and risotto sauces and fruit preserves with the help of her husband, using local fruit and tomatoes fresh from their garden.

She is survived by her husband, Sebastian of Seminole; son, Tom and son-in-law Joe Hostetler, both of Pittsburgh; sister, Lillian Bachorski of Jacksonville, Florida, and many other nieces and nephews who were extremely dear to her over her many years.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her son, Dennis; brothers Edward, Nello, Pete and Raymond, and sisters Dina and Jennie.

Family and friends will be received from 2- 6 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Charles Roman Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem.

Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, will serve as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Gloria Spanedda to St. Charles Roman Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Gloria’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.