Janet E. McKinley, 84, of Polk, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00AM in her son’s residence of an extended illness.

Janet was born December 16, 1937, in Oil City, PA, to Clinton Shields and Thelma (McDonald) Shields.

She married Kenneth “Bob” McKinley on November 12, 1957 who preceded her in death.

Janet worked for ten years at Howe’s Candy, and also worked as a substitute custodian for the Franklin Area School District.

Janet enjoyed her family, bingo, and taking trips to the casino.

Janet is survived by five children; Vickie Avoy of Florida, Evelyn McKinley of Meadville, Roberta Adams and her husband Jon of Polk, Arlene McFadden and her husband Mike of South Carolina, and Robert McKinley and his wife Janelle of Franklin.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and twenty plus great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her granddaughter Trish.

Per Janet’s wishes there are no services

Burial will be at Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City, PA

