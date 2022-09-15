Mary Ann Shreffler, 78, of Cranberry, died at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin on Monday, September 12, 2022.

She was born in Roswell, New Mexico on April 17, 1944 to the late Earl Ernest and Verna Abbie (Collins) Magness.

She was a 1963 graduate of Grandfalls/Royalty High School in Grandfalls, Texas.

She was of the United Methodist faith and served as a volunteer for the Cranberry Area Food Pantry in Seneca.

Mary Ann enjoyed visiting with her family and taking care of her grandchildren.

She loved doing craft projects, floral arrangements and was an avid football fan.

For most family gatherings, it was requested that she bring her award-winning apple pie to share.

She was a dedicated homemaker, caring for her family.

Mary Ann also worked at the Hallmark and Bon-Ton stores at the Cranberry Mall, was a Mary Kay cosmetics consultant, and did store merchandising for Procter & Gamble.

She was married in Grandfalls, Texas on May 18, 1963 to Edward W. Shreffler, and he survives.

Also surviving are three children, Kimberley Shirey and her husband Dan of Oil City, Melissa Garvin and her husband Terry of State College, and Lance Shreffler and his wife Terra of New Kensington; and five grandchildren, Alexa Marquis and her husband Wes, Robert Shirey, Haley Garvin, Kierra Shreffler, and Mason Shreffler.

Mary Ann is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends and family members, including her dear neighbors, Harry and Nicole Wenner and their children, as well as her Aunt Caroline McGrew of Austin, Texas who was more like a sister to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Jr. and Danny; and two sisters, Linda and Donna.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2nd at Fertigs United Methodist Church, 1648 Fertigs Rd., Venus, PA 16364.

The service will be led by Mr. Spence Garvin.

Following the service, the family will visit with friends and family in the church’s social hall.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sugar Creek Station and AseraCare Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Mary Ann.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg MD 20871-1950.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Mary Ann’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

