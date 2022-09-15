Additional Details Released on Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Multiple Items from Limestone Township Barn

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged regarding a Clarion man accused of stealing multiple items from a barn in Limestone Township.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Lawrence Morris Everett in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, September 12.

State Police in Clarion received a report around 11:33 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, regarding a theft from a barn located on South Mechanicsville Road, just south of McGregor Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, a known woman, told police that her friend witnessed the theft at her barn. The witness stated he was at the storage barn on “a Saturday in July” when he saw Lawrence Everett there, too.

The witness related that he observed Everett take a Toshiba laptop, a wood splitter, and two Black & Decker power drills from the barn, the complaint indicates.

The witness further related that he knew the items were not Everett’s because they belonged to the victim, the complaint notes.

A preliminary arraignment for Everett is scheduled for Thursday, September 22, at 10:00 a.m. in front of Judge Miller on the following charge:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

