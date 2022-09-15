 

Small Business Development Center to Host Live2Lead on October 26

Thursday, September 15, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

250981672_10157891602167273_1850111024359440151_nCLARION, Pa. – PennWest Clarion Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and its many sponsors are hosting Live2Lead–a power packed one day event to enhance leadership skills by learning from world class experts.

(Pictured above: Cindy Nellis, Clarion University SBDC; Susan Williams, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce; Susan Hileman, RED Day Communications; Trent Kirkland, Zion Church; and Tracy Becker, Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.)

Live2Lead is an annual leadership conference developed by The John Maxwell Company.

Many leaders are challenged with the idea that effective training is expensive, can’t be found nearby, or don’t have the time to attend. But, nothing could be further from the truth.

If you want to succeed as a leader and reach your maximum potential, then THIS is exactly what you’re looking for. Come ready to invest in your personal growth.

Learn from renowned leadership experts in various industries, gain new perspectives on relevant topics, and leave prepared with practical tools to maximize your leadership abilities and trajectories.

The featured speaker is the #1 leadership expert, and bestselling author, Dr. John C Maxwell, and joining him are:

– Patrick Lencioni: Founder and president of The Table Group, a firm dedicated to protecting human dignity in the world of work, personal development, and faith.
– Doris Kearns Goodwin: World-renowned presidential historian, public speaker, and Pulitzer Prize-winning, New York Times #1 best-selling author.
– Dr. Eric Thomas: Critically acclaimed author, world-renowned speaker, educator, pastor, and Audie Awards Finalist.
– Dr. Tim Elmore: Author, leadership expert, keynote speaker, and the Founder and CEO of Growing Leaders.

This simulcast event will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Zion Church, 114 Zion Road in Clarion, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $59.00, with an early bird special of $49.00 for those registering by September 30, 2022.

Registration includes a guidebook and lunch.

Click here to register or go to www.clarion.edu/training for more information.

Along with PennWest Clarion SBDC, sponsors include Clarion Area of Business and Industry, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, Zion Church, Red Day Communications, and Jefferson County Development Council.

Check out the SBDC at www.clarion.edu/sbdc or call 814-393-2060.


