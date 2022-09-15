North Clarion Boys Cross Country Runners Place 1-2-3 Against Clarion

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Aiden Thomas, Kaine McFarland, and Gabriel Fair finished 1-2-3 to lead the North Clarion boys cross country team against Clarion.

North Clarion’s Katie Bauer won the girls’ race with a time of 23:06.

The meet was not scored because neither team had enough runners.

The North Clarion junior high girls won, 37-18, bringing in the top four overall finishers.

Abby Hastings won the race while Dean Sliker of North Clarion won the junior high boys race. However,ˇ Clarion did not have enough athletes to score the meet.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.