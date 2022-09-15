 

North Clarion Boys Cross Country Runners Place 1-2-3 Against Clarion

Thursday, September 15, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_5072FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Aiden Thomas, Kaine McFarland, and Gabriel Fair finished 1-2-3 to lead the North Clarion boys cross country team against Clarion.

North Clarion’s Katie Bauer won the girls’ race with a time of 23:06.

The meet was not scored because neither team had enough runners.

The North Clarion junior high girls won, 37-18, bringing in the top four overall finishers.

Abby Hastings won the race while Dean Sliker of North Clarion won the junior high boys race. However,ˇ Clarion did not have enough athletes to score the meet.


