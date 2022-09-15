SPONSORED: Having Trouble Finding Building Materials? Tionesta Builders Supply Can Help!
Thursday, September 15, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold contact Tionesta Builders Supply today.
Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building materials, including:
-Electrical supplies
-Plumbing supplies
-Floor covering
-Kitchens
-Baths
-Appliances
-Furnaces
-Fireplaces
-Heaters
-Log Sets
-Steel roofing and siding
-Wood siding
-Vinyl siding (20 different types)
-Camp packages
-Pole barns
-Lumber
-Plywood
-OSB and more!
Stop in at one of their locations to get a quote for your next project and see what Tionesta Builders Supply has to offer!
Tionesta Builders Supply has two locations:
– 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254
Call: 814-226-5040
– 613 Route 36, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353
Call: 814-755-3561
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/
Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.