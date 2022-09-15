SPONSORED: Having Trouble Finding Building Materials? Tionesta Builders Supply Can Help!

 

Thursday, September 15, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

212098122_2350458955086831_3948437785628099098_nSHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply has a full stock of building materials perfect for your next project. Don’t put your project on hold contact Tionesta Builders Supply today.

185778789_2308060452660015_8824857086692827510_n

Tionesta Builders Supply stocks all building materials, including:

-Electrical supplies

-Plumbing supplies
-Floor covering
-Kitchens
-Baths
-Appliances
-Furnaces
-Fireplaces
-Heaters
-Log Sets
-Steel roofing and siding
-Wood siding
-Vinyl siding (20 different types)
-Camp packages
-Pole barns
-Lumber
-Plywood
-OSB and more!

Stop in at one of their locations to get a quote for your next project and see what Tionesta Builders Supply has to offer!

144731455_2221097924689602_7676085178478475083_n

Tionesta Builders Supply has two locations:

– 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254
Call: 814-226-5040
– 613 Route 36, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353
Call: 814-755-3561

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/

Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us

Tionesta Builders Supply


