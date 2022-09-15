State Police Calls: Clarion Man Accused of Theft from Goodwill

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Sneakers from Goodwill

PSP Clarion investigated a report of retail theft from the Clarion Goodwill in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Hayden Marous, of Clarion, allegedly stole a pair of black New Balance sneakers from the store around 2:46 p.m. on Monday, August 29.

The sneakers are valued at $14.99.

Natural Death Investigation Launched

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a natural death that occurred near Circle Drive, in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 1.

Police say the victim is a 77-year-old Shippenville man.

No further details were released.

Incident of Theft by Deception

Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding an incident of theft by deception near Jenkins Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

