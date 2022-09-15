Alas, the stalwart tow truck pulled into the garage for one last tow.

Steven T. Barnett, age 54, of East Hickory, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, September 12, 2022.

He began his earthly journey on February 5, 1968 in Oil City, PA, son of the late Frank A. and Margaret A. (Roberts) Barnett.

Steve attended Edinboro University and graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

On September 18, 1993, he married his soulmate, Ann (Caldwell) Barnett, at the Endeavor Presbyterian Church.

They later had two children, Marissa and Steven Barnett.

Steve was a proud lifelong resident of East Hickory and was a well known pillar in the community.

He began working for Forest County in 1989 and had been employed nearly 33 years working as the Chief Probation Officer as well as a Deputy Sheriff.

He was very gratified by serving the public in these jobs as well as his unequivocal community service to the local area.

Steve also loved owning and operating Franks Auto and Sons, Inc. in downtown East Hickory.

He was a long-standing elder and member at the Endeavor Presbyterian Church.

Steve had many interests and hobbies which included fishing with his son, hunting, trapping, flea marketing, researching local Native American history, and driving tow trucks.

Steve also had a deep love for his right hand companion, Sadie, his German Shepard.

Steve is survived by his wife Ann Barnett, daughter, Marissa K. Barnett, and his son, Steven S. Barnett. His sister, Marcy Galloway of Myrtle Beach, SC. Two nephews: Chase and Trentin Galloway, both of Myrtle Beach. His cousin, John Barnett, of Mifflintown, PA. His mother-in-law, Grace Caldwell, of Oil City, PA.

He will be reunited in Heaven with his father Frank and mother Peggy Barnett, Uncle Ken Squire, and his dear friends, Grant George, Marshall Yeager, and Max Kuntz.

A memorial service will be held at 12:15 P.M. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Endeavor Presbyterian Church, 17402 Route 666, Endeavor, PA 16322, with Lay Pastor Roger Z. Snyder officiating.

Friends are invited to a fellowship luncheon at the Harmony Township Community Center, 95 Center Circle Street, West Hickory, PA 16370, following the service at 2 P.M.

A private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Tionesta, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Endeavor Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 212, Endeavor, PA 16322.

Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.