Theron Miles Appointed to Clarion Area School Board

Clarion businessman Theron Miles was unanimously selected on Tuesday night to fill a vacancy on the Clarion Area School Board.

(Pictured above: Clarion Area School Board President Hugh Henry (left) welcomes Theron Milles as a new member.)

Miles will complete the remaining term of Sara Robertson who recently resigned.

“I’m interested in positive change within our community, and any chance I have to donate, volunteer, or offer any experience, I take advantage of, I feel this is a good fit,” Miles said after being selected.

A graduate of both Clarion Area High School and Clarion University, Miles is a member of the Clarion Blueprint Community.

Theron, along with brothers Ryan and Curtis, is an owner-operator of Miles Brothers, LLC and Terra Works, Inc.

The companies are heavily involved with environmental land reclamation of brownfields such as the former Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion. Miles Brothers purchased the land to form Glassworks Business Park, The Glassworks project, along Grand Avenue, consisting of a 28.5-acre brownfield site. The project will lead to seven building pads ready for development. Those sites will be used for offices and warehouses for light industrial use, and work has already started for utilities, lighting, and water and sewer infrastructure.

Theron entered the industry as a laborer for his father’s company in the late 1990s. He worked through high school and college as a laborer where he gained a wealth of knowledge in the classroom and the field.

Voting for the appointment of Miles to the school board were Hugh Henry, Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, and Zachary Shekell.

The Board approved the following personnel actions:

Hiring:

Ashley Burdic – Full-time Custodian -$10.95

Jamie Smail*- Substitute Secretary

Olivia Schilling* – Nurse Substitute

*Pending Clearances

Pay Correction:

Joyce Ditullio – $29,000 2022-2023 annual salary (Title)

Resignations:

Juliet Chivavaro – Paraprofessional

Preston Shumaker – Paraprofessional

Kathleen Trout – Paraprofessional

Diane Dubensky – Cafeteria

Addison Hockins – Science Olympiad Advisor

Days without Pay:

Mike Lefay – 8/24-9/6/2022

Ken Minnich – 9/16-9/23/2022

Alisa Hartzel – 9/26/2022

In other business, the board approved:



• Disposal of surplus items, including band risers and baseball uniforms. The jerseys were last born in 2017 for the PIAA State Championship. Clarion was the runner-up in the contest.

• Board meetings for October include:

October 4, 2022

– Finance Committee

– Work Session

October 11, 2022

– Curriculum Committee

– Board Meeting

