Walter E. Kenley, 77, of Marienville, died Sunday, September 12, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital following a decline in health.

Born in Kittaning on May 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Samuel W. and Edith Geidel Kenley.

He was a 1965 graduate of Shannock Valley High School and continued on with his education by obtaining a degree in drafting from Triangle Tech in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Kenley proudly served his country with the U. S. Air Forceand retired from Dominion Gas (formerly Peoples Gas).

He was married to the former Brenda M. Reeger. She survives.

His pastimes include fishing, hunting and he was a member of the NRA.

In addition to his wife, Brenda; he is survived by a son, Adam (Sheila) Kenley; a stepson, Anthony (Nikki) Reeger; a daughter, Jennifer (Tony) Matvia; a sister, Joanne Berstein; his six grandchildren, Jake, Paige, Emma, Aleck, Isaiah and Elijah.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Kenley and two grandchildren, Jason and Kaylee; and two sisters.

His family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5-7PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

A funeral service will follow at 7PM at the funeral home with Rev. Boyd Edmondson, officiating.

Interment will follow on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Tree Trimmers Rest Cemetery, Farmington TWP, Clarion County.

