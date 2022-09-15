YMCA Swim Team to Host Parent Information Meeting Thursday

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA Riversharks Swim Team will host a parent informational meeting at the YMCA at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15.

The Riversharks are a competitive swim team for ages 5-18. Practices are held at the PennWest – Clarion Natatorium (Tippin) Monday through Thursday from 6-8 pm. The swim season runs from the beginning of October through mid-February. The coach will assign practice times based on ability and age.

The Clarion County YMCA participates in the CENKEY Swim League. Meets are held Saturdays from December through February at pools in the league.

A parent meeting will be held Thursday, September 15th at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion County YMCA in the multipurpose room. New swimmers and parents are welcome! Practices will begin in October. Registration materials will be available at the meeting.

-The cost for the full seasons is $255 plus $84 membership fee. Fundraisers can be done to help offset the cost of the program-.

For more information about the YMCA Swim Team, contact aquatics director, Katie Roth, at 814-764-3400.

