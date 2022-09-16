 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, September 16, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Saturday – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Scattered showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
