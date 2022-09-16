ATVs Now Allowed on Sligo Borough Streets

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Sligo Borough’s adoption of the Recreation Vehicle Regulation Ordinance at its September 6th meeting will permit recreation vehicles such as ATVs on the streets of Sligo Borough, providing they follow all other existing traffic regulations.

(Photo above: Stock photo of an ATV rider. This photo was not taken in Sligo.)

The ordinance does not permit vehicles to use state roads within the borough.

“We actually did a good proactive thing by passing this ordinance and a lot of other municipalities–at least in this area–are going to probably consider it,” said Wayne Meir.

Meir said according to new state law, state police can pursue and impound an ATV vehicle if you’re caught in violation if a municipality doesn’t have such an ordinance.

Sligo Borough also approved a letter of support for the Piney Rail Riders and their DCNR grant application. The group wants to purchase a 3.7-mile rail bed and track that connects two counties, six townships, and numerous businesses along its route.

Sligo officials recently met with State Representative Donna Oberlander, State Senator Scott Hutchinson, and County Commissioners to offer an update on the footbridge project and request assistance.

Meir estimated that another quarter million dollars are needed in addition to existing grants to move forward on the project.

Legislators took a step onto the plywood covering the footbridge and quickly realize the urgent need for replacement.

County commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley offered grant writer services and HRG is checking the availability of additional PennDOT TASA (Transportation Alternative Set-Aside) funds.

The additional projected costs may also lead to another application for Eccles-Lesher grant funds. County Commissioner Heasley put Sligo Borough in touch with Mike Ferritto from the Governor’s office regarding the project status.

Sligo and County officials requested a footbridge to be included with the new bridge when it was built, but PennDOT officials denied that request and footbridge attached to the bridge instead of part of it.

Sligo Borough received estimates for repair from Hager Autobody of the 2020 ram truck. Damages from two separate incidents included the rear driver side at $3198.05 and the passenger side at $1407.55. I decided to pay for the repairs from liquid fuel funds instead of claiming under its insurance policy for fear of rate increases. The insurance deductible was $250.00.

The Sligo Borough Authority continues to look for a licensed operator for its sewage plant and recently brought in a second company, G-Force, for a walk-through of the plant.

“G-Force came…he doesn’t think we need anybody to be there any more than one time a week,” said Sherry Laughlin. “He made a couple of suggestions that if we would look down the road and where we could spend $20,000.00 for automation, his company could monitor levels online and notify Sligo maintenance to take appropriate actions.”

The Authority already has one proposal from CMW and expects one from G-Force. A decision is needed soon because Ed Myers did not renew his license as a sewer plant operator. In the future, the plant would be operated under the license of the company selected.

Myers was expected to retire at the end of this year but was convinced to stay on as a part-time employee.

Wayne Meier and Jason Kriebel attended the Clarion County meeting regarding emergency medical services and challenges facing ambulance services, including a shortage of EMTs and a lack of funding, and a crisis situation.

“We can discuss this,” said Meier. “My opinion is I think we should wait and to see what the other municipalities do in the county. Emergency management wishes are for us to enact a half-mill increase on the property tax to cover this.

“I don’t think at this time that’s something that we need to do. I don’t think that’s fair for one thing, and I don’t think it’s going to solve our personnel issue for another thing. It’s at least my opinion that we just kind of wait and see (what) the other municipalities (are) doing in the county.”

Meier said it was stated at the meeting that a solution is only a band-aid and the situation is only going to get worse in the next five years and the fire companies are facing similar problems.

Council agreed and voted to wait and see.

In other business:

• PSAB notified Sligo Borough that its 2023 UC plan rate is 2.85%, the same as 2022.

• The recreation committee reported it will ask Clarion County Jail during September to write a grant for windows in the rec center. An auction is planned for September 20. Ongoing projects include women’s restroom and hall flooring, men’s and women’s dividers, and a mop sink.

• Pavilion rentals are available through October 1. Lights were installed at the pavilions, and consideration will be given to selling discounted pool passes at the craft and gift show.

• The Sligo Improvement Committee and Rick Smerkar are working on landscaping for the front of the rec center and a flagpole at the cemetery.

• The Sligo Development Council will hold its Home for the Holidays Craft and Gift show on November 3, 4, and 5. A brochure is being printed this month by Clarion Office Equipment.

