Clarion County Recipe of the Day: German Noodle Bake

Homemade noodles are definitely the way to go with this dish!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt



2 large eggs, lightly beaten2 quarts water

Cheese sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1-1/2 cups whole milk

8 ounces Swiss cheese, diced

2 large eggs, well beaten

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine flour and salt. Make a well in the center; add eggs. Stir together, forming a dough.

-Turn the dough onto a floured surface; knead for 5-6 minutes. Divide the dough in half. Roll each portion into a 12×9-in. rectangle. Dust both sides of dough with flour; roll up, jelly-roll style. Cut into 1/4-in. slices. Unroll noodles on paper towels; let dry for up to 2 hours.

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a Dutch oven, bring water to a rapid boil. Add noodles; cook for 7-9 minutes or until tender.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt butter. Stir in flour, salt, and paprika until smooth; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in cheese until melted. Stir in eggs.

-Drain noodles; transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish. Top with cheese sauce. Cover and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake 10-15 minutes longer or until bubbly.

