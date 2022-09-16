Clarion-Limestone Boys Soccer Shuts Out Brookville, Goalkeeper Bingham with Fourth Shutout

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Clarion-Limestone Lions boys soccer squad extended their winning season with a 2-0 shutout on Brookville turf.

Michigan State With Something to Pr... Please enable JavaScript Michigan State With Something to Prove Against Western Michigan

(Pictured above: Clarion-Limestone goaltender Tyler Bingham makes a save against Brookville on Thursday evening.)

The Lions increased their record to 6-1, nearing the midpoint of the fall season.

The Lions started the game with several offensive forays, only to be stopped by the active Brookville goalkeeper. But the determined front line, anchored by senior Bailee Verdill, saw an opening in the defense as Verdill split the defense to score the first goal unassisted.

On the other side of the field, the young defense consisting of Brady Pierce, Jason Megnin, Carter Brown, and Isaac Lerch diligently protected senior goalkeeper Tyler Bingham throughout the contest.

Bingham was forced to make 3 saves before the offense took charge again.

The highly skilled offense found another area of vulnerability of the vaunted Brookville defense. Midfielders Brendan Bettwy, Thomas Uckert, and Blaise Cunningham stopped several advances.

Bettwy found right wing Wyatt Boyden open on the flank. Boyden shot left on a cross to find Dany Schweitzer for the winning insurance goal, making it 2-0.

The game proceeded into the second half with both offenses unable to penetrate the tough defenses when the referees called the game with 13:06 left in regulation due to lack of sunlight on the Brookville field without lights.

Bingham totaled 11 saves, several off the foot of blistering Brookville shots, making this game his fourth shutout of the season.

The Lions will host Karns City on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.