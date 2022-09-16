Clarion Man Faces Trespass Charges for Sleeping on Porch of Local Business

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing trespass and related charges after he was found sleeping on the back porch of a local business.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Dereck Joseph Marshall in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Wednesday, August 31.

The Clarion Borough Police Department received a report around 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, of a male sleeping on the back porch of a business located on Main Street in Clarion Borough, according to a criminal complaint.

Police responded to the area and found Dereck Marshall sleeping on the back porch. An officer approached and asked Marshall what he was doing. Marshall stated he was waiting for the Clarion Library to open at 9:30 a.m., the complaint states.

The officer advised Marshall that he has been previously warned about not sleeping on other people’s properties and that police have offered assistance if he needed a place to stay.

Marshall reportedly acknowledged the previous conversations, but he told police he decided to sleep on the back porch because he observed an electrical outlet on the porch and wanted to charge his power pack for his phone, the complaint indicates.

Police noted that Marshall “had the power pack plugged in using the business’ electricity.”

Police then made contact with a known witness who stated she arrived to work and observed Marshall sleeping on the back porch. When the witness exited her vehicle and walked into the car, Marshall never woke up, the complaint indicates.

The witness told police she was concerned for her safety as well as the safety of other employees and the upstairs tenant. After the officer informed the known female that Marshall was using the electrical outlet, she advised him that she would like to proceed with charges, the complaint notes.

Marshall faces the following charges:

– Theft of Services – Acquisition of Service, Misdemeanor 3

– Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

Marshall faces a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Quinn on Tuesday, October 4, at 10:30 a.m.

