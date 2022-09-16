District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 4

This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.

Nutmeg Football PLAY NOW https://pl... Please enable JavaScript Nutmeg Football PLAY NOW https://playingzone.in/game/nutmeg-football

Friday, September 16

Punxsutawney at Central Clarion, 7:00 p.m.

Keystone at Redbank Valley, 7:00 p.m.



Union/A-C Valley at Brockway, 7:00 p.m.St. Marys at Karns City, 7:00 p.m.Moniteau at Brookville, 7:00 p.m.DuBois at Bradford, 7:00 p.m.Cameron County at Port Allegany, 7:00 p.m.Clearfield at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:00 p.m.Smethport at Coudersport, 7:00 p.m.Southern Huntingdon at Curwensville, 7:00 p.m.Sheffield at Elk County Catholic, 7:00 p.m.Kane at Ridgway, 7:00 p.m.Otto-Eldred at Bucktail, 7:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.