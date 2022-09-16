 

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on Loleta Road

Friday, September 16, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and transported to a nearby hospital following a crash on Loleta Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:32 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, on Loleta Road, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 52-year-old Ronda L. Grose, of Niagara Falls, NY, was operating a 2007 Yamaha V Star 1300 motorcycle when she failed to safely negotiate a lefthand curve in the roadway.

According to police, Grose was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered suspected minor injuries.

She was not wearing a helmet.

Grose was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

PSP Marienville and Marienville Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

According to police, Grose was cited for failing to drive the vehicle at a safe speed.


