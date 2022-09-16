Supply Chain Issues Delay County Building; No Political Ads Allowed in Veterans Park

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Construction progress on the former Sorce building in Shippenville is going well, according to Clarion County commissioner Ted Tharan. Most delays are due to supply chain issues.

(Pictured above: Commissioners Ed Heasley and Ted Tharan and Chief Clerk Mindy Frampton. Commissioner Wayne Brosious attended the meeting via Zoom.)

“For example, we are still waiting on the HVAC units for the meeting room in the building and they’re really hard to get,” Tharan explained. “We ordered them eight months ago and are still waiting on them. Once they get in, we will be able to put the ceiling tile in, but you can’t put the ceiling tile in when you don’t have the climate control because they will warp.”

The record storage area has the same problem. It’s almost completed but Connie is waiting on two doors that go in the front because the doors are back-ordered. The emergency equipment can be stored in the facility.

Work continues on many additional individual offices, and maintenance staff is tearing up the section to lay cement in a block in the front and finish the drywall. Tharan said that area would have two new heat systems and that they were available because they are smaller units. However, rooftop units and big units aren’t available.

Decisions as to who will occupy the individual offices have not been made; however, commissioners are thinking that they might place Penn State Extension there.

Approval was granted for two facility use agreements with the provision that “there shall be no political advertising or things passed out in Veterans Park as part of that motion.” The two agreements include the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry utilizing Veteran’s Park and the Courthouse Parking Lot for the 2022 Autumn Leaf Festival and Clarion County Softball for reservation of Softball Fields at the Clarion County Park for Fall League Softball.

A Letter of Support for Jeff Tech’s application for a PA Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) Grant was approved, noting Jeff Tech is planning to start a butchering and meat-cutting training program.

Commissioners appointed DeWayne Harbaugh and Judy Gerzina to three-year terms on the Clarion County Library System Board of Directors.

In other business, Commissioners approved the following:

• A contract with Bachman’s Roofing, Building and Remodeling, Inc. (COSTAR Project ID: 215544) for roof installation for the Human Services Building. Cost: $125,694.00.

• Memorandum of Understanding with Butler County Community College Campus Police Department Independent Union for reinstatement of Derrick Holt.

• CCAP Insurance Programs – Volunteer Special Risk Accident Coverage renewal. Term: 10/1/2022 to 10/1/2023. Cost: $ 400.00.

• Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of State, County Application and Agreement for 2022 HAVA Grant Funds for Elections. Amount requested: $2,942.72.

• Hotel Tax Contracts:

• PA on Display Exit 62 Rack Card, six-month contract $1,248.00 and 6,000 rack cards $413.00. Total cost: $1,661.00 plus shipping cost. The rack cards will be redesigned for Spring 2023 and will request a one-year contract.

• PA on Display Foxburg Rack Card requesting 30,000 rack cards Total cost $1,545.00 plus shipping The Commissioners had previously approved the contract with PA on Display for the distribution of the Foxburg rack cards.

