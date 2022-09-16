Oil Region Astronomical Society to Host Public Night on Saturday

CRANBERRY TWP, Pa. — Join the Oil Region Astronomical Society on Saturday, September 17, for Public Night at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center and home of the Bedow Memorial Observatory.

(Photo courtesy of Dean Salisbury/ORAS)

The event is set for 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The observatory houses a 30-inch telescope, the largest available for public observing in Western Pennsylvania.

Weather permitting, there will be opportunities to observe planets, stars, and galaxies through the 30-inch telescope.

In addition to night sky observing, there will be a presentation in the David L. Jones Activity Building by ORAS member Dean Miskovich entitled “Things You May Not Know About the Gas Giants.”

Public Night Schedule

– 7:00 p.m. – The site opens to visitors

– 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Education Program: “Things You May Not Know About the Gas Giants”

– 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Public Stargazing

About the Presenter

Dean Miskovich has been active in amateur astronomy for over 50 years. He is a member of the Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) in Western Pennsylvania and has two grandchildren, one of which is a budding astronomer.

Dean got his start in astronomy with a 4-inch Newtonian telescope, gradually upgrading to his current 12-inch telescope.

He is a retired airline pilot of 31 years’ service and recalls that he loved flying over the mid-west at night at 35000 ft, shutting off all lights but the instruments, leaning out over the glare shield and just looking up.

In his words, “The sky is beautiful from up there where there’s little light pollution.”

Who can attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend. Members of the general public and educators and students from surrounding schools are strongly encouraged to participate.

Public nights are FREE and open to all.

COVID-19 Recommendations

The event will take place primarily indoors. Anyone who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 or who is considered high-risk for complications from COVID-19 infection is strongly encouraged to wear a mask while indoors.

The Oil Region Astronomical Learning Center is located at 4249 Camp Coffman Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, approximately 1,500 feet north of Camp Coffman, on Camp Coffman Road.

For more information about ORAS and its events, visit http://www.oras.org/events-and-outreach.html or email [email protected]

