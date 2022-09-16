 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart

Friday, September 16, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Z2741Ohm8gQa (1)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft that occurred on Thursday at Walmart in Cranberry Township.

‘Store Clerk Passes Out, Gets Rob...
‘Store Clerk Passes Out, Gets Robbed’ Seattle Video

On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members from PSP Franklin were dispatched to Walmart, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of retail theft.

The store loss prevention personnel reported that a white male, (pictured above) was observed removing items from packaging and placing them in his clothing and into a duffel bag.

The male then exited the store and fled on foot toward US Route 322. He returned to the parking lot a short time later and entered a white Ford sedan driven by a female; the vehicle then left in an unknown direction.

The male is seen wearing a blue Under Armor t-shirt, camo pants, camo hat, and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Marvin at PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.