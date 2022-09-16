Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft that occurred on Thursday at Walmart in Cranberry Township.

On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members from PSP Franklin were dispatched to Walmart, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of retail theft.

The store loss prevention personnel reported that a white male, (pictured above) was observed removing items from packaging and placing them in his clothing and into a duffel bag.

The male then exited the store and fled on foot toward US Route 322. He returned to the parking lot a short time later and entered a white Ford sedan driven by a female; the vehicle then left in an unknown direction.

The male is seen wearing a blue Under Armor t-shirt, camo pants, camo hat, and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Marvin at PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.

