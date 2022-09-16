Clarion Chamber Collaborating With WPASCB to Supply Recycling Bins at ALF

CLARION, Pa. — The Western Pennsylvania Society of Conservation Biology (WPASCB), a group of 20 students and their advisor, Dr. Andrew Keth, at PennWest Clarion University, have decided to take action in the community all while working to make the planet a healthier place.

As stated in the name, WPASCB focuses on the conservation of the planet and the diverse species that make it up. The society is most known for their work in caring for Eastern Box Turtles, a Pennsylvania species of special concern, for numerous years now.

The goal for this project has always been to raise these turtles from hatchlings until they are old enough to survive on their own in the wild. This gives the species a better chance of recovering as a whole.

In addition to the turtle care project, the club has organized trash cleanups in the community, lead trail maintenance jobs on campus property, hosted informative talks about animal species all around the world, and always works to spread knowledge about what conservation is and what you can do to help the planet and its wildlife.

With the work that has been accomplished in the past, the new president of WPASCB, Gage Gray, has decided to bring the club’s work and efforts to the community.

The 20 members who make up WPASCB and their advisor have teamed up with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry to help conserve the area during one of its biggest events, the Autumn Leaf Festival.

Gage reached out to Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry’s Executive Director, Tracy Becker, in order to come up with a plan to set up recycling bins at the large community event. Tracy, along with Event Coordinator, Tammy LaCross, were very excited and welcoming to the idea that Gage and the members of WPASCB had brought to them.

Tracy told Gage that they had always wanted to set up some sort of recycling containers during large community events, but they never had the resources or the proper plan in place in order to do that.

So, the members of WPASCB began their first project of the semester to come up with an effective way to get people in the community to recycle when at events as large as ALF.

After the club had met, Gage reported back to Executive Director Tracy with a plan. WPASCB has decided to supply the community with eight recycling containers, four blue and four red. The different colors of these recycling containers are to indicate what recyclable materials can be placed in them.

The four blue recycling bins will be designated for metal objects such as aluminum cans or aluminum foil, while the four red containers will be designated for plastics.

One important thing to remember when recycling is to make sure that any liquid or food contents are removed from the metal and plastic containers. If there are large amounts of remnants left within the metals and plastics, then it could cause cross-contamination, which could lead to having to dispose of the entire bag of recycled materials.

To make things easy to see at community events, WPASCB and the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will work together to place these eight containers throughout the area of the event and make sure they are properly marked with the common triangle recycling symbol.

Autumn Leaf Festival is the first event where we will see the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry working with WPASCB to set up these recycling bins. Both parties have hopes to grow these efforts and add more containers in the years to come.

