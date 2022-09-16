SPONSORED: Enjoy Great Food and Drinks at Wanango Country Club This Weekend
Friday, September 16, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Grab your family and friends and enjoy great food and drinks at Wanango Country Club.
Wanango Country Club is open to the public with dinner features starting at 4:00 p.m.
Don’t forget to make your reservation!
For reservations, call 814-676-8133 – select option #1.
Take-out is also available.
Browse this weekend’s dinner features:
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut St, Reno, PA 16343
Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information.
