SPONSORED: J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales End of Summer Blowout Sale

Friday, September 16, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

JJ Trailer 2022-08-24 105412SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales End of Summer Blowout Sale is happening now!

Fort Wayne Trip Day 2009 Experiment...
Fort Wayne Trip Day 2009 Experimental Homesteader

J&J Trailers is offering up to 10% off the entire stock of inventory while supplies last.

With over 150+ trailers in inventory you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity! Our sales team is here to serve your needs and provide excellent service and advice on the trailer that best fits your needs.

J&J offers the best of the best brands such as PJ, Liberty, Car Mate, DuraBull, Sport Haven, & Wells Cargo.

Stop in or give us a call at one of our two locations:

406 Thompson Rd Strattanville, PA 15829
814-297-6433

19821 Paint Blvd Shippenville, PA 16254
814-226-6066

Check out our full line of inventory at JJTRAILERSALES.com

HOURS:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

279580559_440048537924034_4673144002774835578_n


