SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Continues Commitment to Collaboration with Addition of New Provider: Dr. Christian Cyphert

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center of Clarion is honored to welcome the addition of Dr. Christian Cyphert, PT, DPT as a provider to their practice.
As many of the patients that we serve know, we are a provider of emerging regenerative and rehabilitative care for many musculoskeletal conditions utilizing osteopathic manipulation therapy (OMT) and chiropractic adjustments used in combination with Shockwave, Class IV Medical Laser, and High Energy Inductive Therapy to try to help patients with many difficult conditions live a more active, pain-free life, most often after other therapies such as surgery, pharmaceutical management, and steroid injections have been maximized, plateaued, or otherwise were not successful.
We are excited to add Dr. Cyphert to our practice as he is an intelligent, ambitious, and immensely personable therapist and will add greatly to the commitment to collaboration that this center was founded on, namely using the expertise of multiple health care professionals to enhance care and provide a well-rounded, comprehensive therapy environment for our patients. Our staff stays continuously immersed in furthering our knowledge of the advanced physical medicine modalities and treatments, and we will be able to learn a great deal from Dr. Cyphert as he can add his perspective as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. He is greatly interested in continuing to expand his knowledge and scope of physical medicine treatments and will be an invaluable consultation source for our patients and staff.
Dr. Cyphert is a full-time physical therapist at Clarion Rehab Services. He has been working with our patients for the last few months now in that capacity as several patients have benefited from focused physical therapy during their treatments. He will continue to be a full-time staff therapist at CRS and will see patients at our center on a part-time basis.
He will be a provider of our advanced physical medicine modalities to patients already in a treatment program and is immediately available to see established patients who return for further care. Due to his limited availability, new patients can schedule an appointment with Dr. Barrett or Dr. Peters to be assessed for manipulative care and/or to discuss the potential help that our Shockwave, Class IV Medical Laser, and High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) services could offer them.
We will also be starting an orthobiologics service this fall beginning with ultrasound-guided platelet-rich plasma (PRP) for specific musculoskeletal diseases that have been shown to have promising outcomes in peer-reviewed, randomized controlled trials. Regenerative treatments with combined PRP and Shockwave Therapy are often best used with very specific and customized PT protocols and Dr. Cyphert will be available onsite and at CRS for our patients as needed.
Christian always had a passion for sports and activity. He pursued physical therapy in hopes of helping others who felt the same way. He enjoys treating his own community members, ailing from various conditions, to maximize their physical potential and improve the quality of their life.
Christian received his Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science from Slippery Rock University in 2019. He went on to receive a Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) from SRU in 2022.
He enjoys spending his free time with family and friends. He loves to be outdoors golfing, hunting, snowboarding, and hiking with his new wife and dog.
Dr. Cyphert will begin seeing patients at Spine & Extremities Center on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
To book an appointment, call or text 814-227-5855 or download their app here:
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
