Kerle Tire Game of the Week Continues with Keystone at Redbank Valley Showdown

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night clash between Keystone and Redbank Valley and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from New Bethlehem.

The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Dustin Kifer and Mike Collins on the call.

HOW TO WATCH

The video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com.

Keystone sits at 3-0 this season with a pair of come-from-behind wins, including last week against Brookville.

The Panthers trailed 12-0 at one point and used a fake on an extra point attempt for a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to win 20-19.

Redbank Valley (3-0) also got a quality win against a staunch opponent last week, downing Punxsutawney, 28-14.

Cam Wagner has put up some big numbers this season in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. the senior is completing nearly 73% of his passes for 650 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 127 yards on 12 carries.

(Photo by Shelly Atzeni)

Drew Byers leads Redbank Valley on the ground with 248 yards on just 37 attempts. Tate Minich is the leading receiver with 16 receptions for 216 yards and three scores.

Aiden Ortz (12 catches for 223 yards and four TDs) and Kahle (eight grabs for 126 yards and two scores) are also prime receiving threats.

Keystone also has a potent attack led by Kyle Nellis and Tyler Albright.

Nellis has 392 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Albright has added 275 rushing yards on just 24 carries and a TD and has also caught six passes for 153 yards and two more scores.

First-year starting quarterback Rayce Weaver is 10 of 23 for 226 yards passing for the season.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mike Kilroy also contributed to this article.

