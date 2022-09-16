Steven James Rembold, Retired Police Lieutenant, 52, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday night, September 14, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a 2 ½ year courageous battle with Cancer.

Steve was born in Oil City on October 14th, 1969. He was the son of James and Judith Rembold of Oil City.

Steve was a 1987 graduate of Cranberry Junior Senior High School and completed Basic Law Enforcement Training at Pitt Community College in Greenville, North Carolina.

Steve worked at Joy Mining Company, as a Volunteer Fireman, as the Director of Venango County 911, and the job he loved: serving as a Police Officer in both North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

He served over 30 years in public service.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, working in the garage, hunting, camping, flying his drones, using his smoker to prepare family meals, and the yearly Oil Heritage raft race that he did with his father, brother, and his cousins for over 20 years.

In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by his wife, Paula Rembold, whom he married on April 29th, 2000.

Also surviving is his brother, Rick Rembold, his in-laws Rev. Norman & Barbara Messer; his children, son Stephen Parker and wife Christina Parker, daughter Stephanie Beatty and life partner Bobby McClellan, daughter Katie Rembold, daughter Lauren Holfman and husband Sgt. Thomas Holfman US Army, and daughter Sarah Carulli, whom he just escorted down the aisle this past Saturday to her husband Ofc. Trey Carulli, his first grandchild, Adalyn, due in November, his fur babies, along with numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edward and Polly Rembold; and his maternal grandparents, Donald and Louise Rodgers.

Steve loved serving his community in the positions he held.

He worked tirelessly on and off the job including extra work like improving the computer system for 911, working on the computers at the Police Department, to also installing electrical equipment in the cruisers.

He met so many people over his 30 years of service and never forgot a face.

Even in his last days, he remained in contact with co-workers, talked about the people he met, and the job itself at the Oil City Police Department.

He felt so humbled and thankful when they showed their care, concern, and support, at the benefits two years ago, and all the phone calls, text and especially the prayers, not just for himself, but for his family also during this time.

He greatly missed everything when he had to retire due to his health.

Steve loved his family fiercely.

He was prognosed 8-10 months, and he fought through every test, procedure, surgery, radiation, and chemotherapies available just so he could stay with us for 2 years 9 months.

He was able to spend time at camp with all of his children and parents numerous times, take a 2 week on the road camping trip with his children, go on several family vacations, see a daughter graduate from nursing school, know another is about to in 7 months, his son finish the Paramedic Course, help finish the Rocking Chair for his granddaughter on the way, have two more hunting seasons with his dad, escort two daughters down the aisle to be married, and celebrate a 20th wedding anniversary with his wife during that time.

He lived life and appreciated every day, and fought for every day, because he knew it was a gift.

He loved, and was so greatly loved by so many.

All of the memories that have been made, especially these past two years, we are so thankful to have now as we try to continue on with our hearts completely broken.

Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Hamot and St. Vincent’s in Erie, and UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, especially Dr. Seastone, Hillman Cancer Center in Erie, and Dr. Niranjan Neurology/Gamma Knife for all of your diligent care to help us, his family and friends, have more time with him.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 24th from 2 – 3 p.m. at a Celebration of Steve’s Life held at the Pinegrove Fire Dept. Social Hall, 2369 Rte. 157, Oil City, PA 16301.

A memorial service led by his family and Police Department Honors will follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 3636 Rte. 257, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Steve’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

