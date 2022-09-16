 

Tractor-Trailer Brings Down Telephone Wires Along Route 66 in Clarion Township

Friday, September 16, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

FA6D1CDE-4B59-45A1-91E3-5DF48217AB15CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched on Thursday evening to an incident regarding a tractor-trailer that brought down telephone wires along State Route 66 in Clarion Township.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 6:31 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, for an incident involving a tractor-trailer with wires down along State Route 66, near Palo CNG gas station, in Clarion Township.

No information was available concerning the occupant(s) of the vehicle.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Limestone Township Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police responded to the scene.

It is unclear if the crash resulted in any outages; however, according to West Penn and Central Electric websites, there are no current outages in the Clarion Township area.

The scene was cleared at 8:06 p.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

